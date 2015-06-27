Some NBA fans made a really stupid mistake on Twitter during the NBA draft

In the rush and excitement of Thursday night’s NBA draft, many Twitter users mixed up a professional basketball player with a U.S. Congressman.
Jahlil Okafor was drafted to the Philadelphia 76ers. In their rush to congratulate him, people turned to Twitter.
Okafor’s Twitter handle is @JahlilOkafor — but it seems many just started typing the first three letters of his name, then clicked the first user whose name came up.
And as it turned out, that user was Connecticut Congressman Jim Himes, or @jahimes. (Disclosure: the author of this post worked as an intern for Himes from 2012 to 2014.)
Here’s what people were saying to the congressman:
@jahimes welcome to the @Sixers
— Isaac (@ikegeez3) June 25, 2015
I just hope @jahimes doesn’t go to Philly
— Timofy (@trock0407) June 25, 2015
@jahimes getting picked next #NBADraft
— colby jones (@JColby97) June 25, 2015
Himes was clearly amused by the mix-up. Here’s how he responded to the tweets:
Really?!? But I’m even worse at hoops than the average tight white guy! https://t.co/FiJUA0GV0S
— Jim Himes (@jahimes) June 26, 2015
Nope. Still staying in CT. Still have 18 months left on my two year contract. https://t.co/lNgeKpcoPR
— Jim Himes (@jahimes) June 26, 2015
Nah. I’m staying in CT. https://t.co/zYLhLk99xv
— Jim Himes (@jahimes) June 26, 2015
The takeaway: don’t skimp when it comes to spelling people’s Twitter handles.
