The Jim Henson Company Is Shunning Chick-Fil-A And Pulling Toys From Kids Meals

The fallout continues in the Chick-fil-A gay marriage saga.Offended by anti-gay marriage comments from Chick-fil-A president and COO Dan Cathy, The Jim Henson Company is ending its relationship with the chicken chain.



Previously, the Jim Henson Company provided “Jim Henson Creature Puppets” in Chick-fil-A’s kids’ meals, reports Michael Stone at the Examiner.

Here’s the statement the Jim Henson Company released on its Facebook page:

“The Jim Henson Company has celebrated and embraced diversity and inclusiveness for over 50 years and we have notified Chick-Fil-A that we do not wish to partner with them on any future endeavours. Lisa Henson, our CEO is personally a strong supporter of gay marriage and has directed us to donate the payment we received from Chick-Fil-A to GLAAD. (http://www.glaad.org/)”

GLAAD is the Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation, an organisation that promotes the image of LGBT people.

This comes right after the mayor of Boston slammed Chick-fil-A, promising to stop it from entering his city.

UPDATE: Chick-fil-A says that it pulled the toys before Jim Henson Co. made its statement:

“Chick-fil-A made the choice to voluntarily withdraw the Jim Henson Kid’s Meal puppets for potential safety concerns for our customers on Thursday, July 19. On July 20, Chick-fil-A was notified of the Jim Henson Company’s decision to no longer partner with us on future endeavours.”

