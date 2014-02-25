Jim Harbaugh And 49ers GM Reportedly Aren't On Speaking Terms

There are widespread reports of a rift between coach Jim Harbaugh and 49ers executives.

Over the weekend Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio reported that a blockbuster deal that would have sent Harbaugh to Cleveland in exchange for multiple draft picks nearly happened.

49ers CEO Jed York acknowledged that the Browns called about a trade, but said the team had no interest.

After the news of the talks leaked, CBS’s Jason La Canfora painted this unsavory picture of the relationship between Harbaugh and general manager Trent Baalke:

“The men are barely speaking, I’m told, and almost all communication is through email. Harbaugh also has a strained relationship with team president Paraag Marathe, sources said, and he has clashed with many within the organisation. It could prove untenable. If anything, the impression I got this week was that the situation there is actually much worse than how it has been portrayed in the media, and helps explain the delay in giving a new deal to the coach, who has two years left on a contract he has outperformed.”

Unlike some other high-profile NFL coaches, Harbaugh doesn’t have the authority in player-personnel moves. Baalke and other 49ers executives have final say over the players the team drafts and signs. Harbaugh coaches them.

This has been the primary source of tension between the two, according to Tim Kawakami of the San Jose Mercury News.

Harbaugh makes ~$5 million per year, which is less than at least eight other NFL coaches including Chip Kelly, who has one year of NFL experience.

