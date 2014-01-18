Jim Harbaugh's Wife Made Him Get Rid Of His Infamous $US8 Walmart Khakis

A game-worn pair of Jim Harbaugh’s $8 pleated khakis from Walmart are being sold at the 49ers store for the price of $US500 after his wife made him get rid of them.

Sarah Harbaugh publicly slammed his pleated pants for being out of style on a San Francisco radio station earlier this week. Harbaugh has obliged and gotten rid of the pants.

He has transitioned to a pair of $US23 Dickey’s flat front khakis, he said at his weekly press conference, and his wife is happy now.

It seems the 49ers took advantage and are now selling them:





Problem solved.

