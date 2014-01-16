9 Examples Of Jim Harbaugh Being Insanely Superstituous

Competitive people are always looking for any edge over an opponent. So it’s not unusual for athletes and coaches to be superstitious.

When it comes to coaches, it would be difficult to find one more competitive than Jim Harbaugh, and the San Francisco 49ers head coach is starting to take quirky superstitions to an entirely new level.

Whether it is his clothes, his equipment, or even his team’s travel itinerary, Harbaugh is proving to be insanely superstitious.

