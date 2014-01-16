9 Examples Of Jim Harbaugh Being Insanely Superstituous

Competitive people are always looking for any edge over an opponent. So it’s not unusual for athletes and coaches to be superstitious.
When it comes to coaches, it would be difficult to find one more competitive than Jim Harbaugh, and the San Francisco 49ers head coach is starting to take quirky superstitions to an entirely new level.
Whether it is his clothes, his equipment, or even his team’s travel itinerary, Harbaugh is proving to be insanely superstitious.
Harbaugh wore cleats after losing his footing trying to break up a fight. But after switching back to sneakers and losing two straight games, he switched back to the cleats.
Harbaugh did not want to change shirts when he left Stanford for the NFL, so he had a 49ers logo stitched on top of the Stanford logo.
Jim Harbaugh will only wear pleated khakis and even went to Walmart to buy more after his wife threw his others away.
He is so attached to his game-day coaching outfit that he even wears it when competing in other sports.
The 49ers typically travel to Seattle on the day before the game. But this week, the 49ers will travel on Friday, matching what worked prior to their last two playoff wins.
Jim Harbaugh always wears a whistle with a red sharpie attached to it even though players say they've never seen him use the sharpie.
Harbaugh was also superstitious as a player. After a mediocre rookie season wearing no. 14 with the Bears, he switched back to the no. 4 he wore at Michigan.
Then, with the Colts, Harbaugh wore no. 12 for one mediocre season before once again switching back to his familiar no. 4.
