Jim Harbaugh's Crazy Antics Have Made Him The Most Popular Face During NFL Broadcasts

A recent review of NFL games by the Wall Street Journal shows that NFL head coaches are shown on the sideline 28 times during an average 3-hour television broadcast. But that is nothing compared to the always-emotional Jim Harbaugh of the San Francisco 49ers.

According the research, networks showed Harbaugh on the sideline an average of 45.5 times per game. That is more than three times as many times as Mike McCarthy of the Green Bay Packers was shown (13.5 average). The average game in the NFL this season has 129 plays, which means Harbaugh is shown once every 2.8 plays on average.

Peyton Manning is the most popular quarterback for network cameras, shown an average of 31.0 times per game. Of course, quarterbacks are at a disadvantage as they spend half the game on the field. But if we assume Manning is on the sideline for exactly half of the plays (64.5), he is shown once every 2.1 plays.

Of course, with scenes like this, it is hard to blame the cameras for focusing on Harbaugh.



