9 Examples Of Jim Harbaugh Being Insanely Superstitious

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images Jim Harbaugh’s superstitions are part of his competitiveness.

Competitive people are always looking for any edge over an opponent. So it’s not unusual for athletes and coaches to be superstitious.

Jim Harbaugh, the new football coach at the University of Michigan, is no exception.

Few coaches are more competitive than Harbaugh, and the former San Francisco 49ers head coach will now take his quirky superstitions back to the college level.

Whether it is his clothes, his equipment, or even his team’s travel itinerary, Harbaugh has proven to be insanely superstitious.

Harbaugh once switched to cleats after losing his footing trying to break up a fight. But after switching back to sneakers and losing two straight games, he switched back to the cleats and went on a winning streak.. Source: SFGate.com Harbaugh did not want to change shirts when he left Stanford for the NFL, so he had a 49ers logo stitched on top of the Stanford logo. Jim Harbaugh will only wear pleated khakis and even went to Walmart to buy more after his wife threw his others away. source: 99.7 Now He is so attached to his game-day coaching outfit that he even wears it when competing in other sports. As coach of the 49ers, the team typically traveled to Seattle on the day before the game. But prior to one playoff game, the 49ers traveled on a Friday, matching what worked in other playoff wins. Jim Harbaugh sits in 49ers bus. Source: MercuryNews.com Jim Harbaugh always wears a whistle with a red sharpie attached to it even though players say they have never seen him use the sharpie. Source: USAToday.com Harbaugh was also superstitious as a player. After a mediocre rookie season wearing no. 14 with the Bears, he switched back to the no. 4 he wore at Michigan. Then, with the Colts, Harbaugh wore no. 12 for one mediocre season before once again switching back to his familiar no. 4. Harbaugh is even superstitious about being superstitious. Source: NinersNation.com Michigan is going to make Harbaugh the new highest-paid coach The 20 Highest-Paid Coaches In College Football >

