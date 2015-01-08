Jim Harbaugh Explains Why He Always Wears The Same Outfit

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images Jim Harbaugh is rarely seen without his signature khakis.

Jim Harbaugh is known for three things, being a great football coach, his boisterous sideline arguments, and wearing khaki pants.

Harbaugh is so well known for always wearing the same black top and khaki pants that Michigan basketball fans actually had a “khaki out,” similar to a “black out” or “white out” where all fans are encouraged to where the same colour as a sign of unity.

Carlos Osorio/AP Michigan fans are embracing the khakis.

Harbaugh was recently a guest on ESPN Radio’s “Mike & Mike” show (via Freep.com) when he was asked if owned any other pants (he does) and why he is rarely seen in pants that are not khakis.

It turns out it just Harbaugh trying to maximise his efficiency.

OK. That makes sense. Maximizing efficiency and eliminating unimportant decisions that take up important minutes in the day are common traits of highly successful people.

But 15-20 minutes? Harbaugh may be overestimating just how much more efficient khaki pants can be.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.