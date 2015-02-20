Jim Harbaugh spent time tutoring Jameis Winston and it was a brilliant move for the Michigan football program

MGoBlue TV Jameis Winston is prepping for the NFL Draft at the University of Michigan.

Jameis Winston is spending the weeks leading up to the NFL draft working out at the University of Michigan, taking advantage of their facilities and picking the brain of new head coach Jim Harbaugh. But it is the school’s football program which should benefit in the long run.

Winston, along with Baylor quarterback Bryce Petty, is working with quarterback guru George Whitfield who told ESPN that they recently left the comforts of southern California so that they could workout in a facility similar to the one at the combine in Indianapolis as well as to acclimate their bodies to the midwest weather.

Whitfield was also quick to point out that it was also a no-brainer to have Winston and Petty spend time with Harbaugh who has experience as both an NFL coach and quarterback.

MGoBlue TV Bryce Petty (in green) and Jameis Winston (in grey) spent time in the classroom with Jim Harbaugh.

However, while the focus is on how this will benefit the quarterbacks this was also a cunning move by Harbaugh and the benefits can already be seen.

Harbaugh’s first recruiting class for Michigan was considered very mediocre, ranked 38th by 247Sports.com and 48th by Rivals.com.

However, now Harbaugh can show future classes that a Heisman Trophy winner who will likely be the top pick in the NFL Draft and make millions, wishes he had been able to play for Harbaugh. Winston had glowing words when speaking about Harbaugh during a recent interview for MGoBlueTV.

Winston even took it a step further, sounding like a recruiting video during his description of the Michigan athletic facilities.

“These guys don’t know how blessed they are to have this type of facility,” Winston told MGoBlue TV. “At Florida State we have, we’re a very prestigious school, we have nice stuff, but we don’t have this. I’m sorry. I love Florida State, go ‘Noles til the day I die, but I mean, they are so much more advanced than us.”

Here is one of the best football players in the country and he believes the best place to be to prepare for the NFL is not the comfort of Florida but at the University of Michigan with Harbaugh. That will speak volumes with high school athletes with dreams of someday being in Winston’s shoes.

