Jim Harbaugh told an incredible story that shows how insanely competitive he is in all areas of life

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images Jim Harbaugh carries one of his six children, Jack, while being introduced as coach at the University of Michigan in 2014.

It is no secret that when it comes to football, no coach is more competitive than Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh.

Harbaugh is famous for his on-field outbursts and always wearing the same khakis every day (“I save so much time every day knowing that I don’t have to stand in front of the closet, trying to decide what outfit to pick out“).

It turns out that competitive streak is not limited to football.

Harbaugh was a guest on “The Dan Le Batard Show” on ESPN Radio and told a great story about “coaching” his kids on “The Hustle” at Halloween so that they can get more candy. In short, Harbaugh has taught his kids that even on Halloween, you can win if you work harder.

“Yeah, The Hustle, that’s how you get more candy,” Harbaugh said. “You can get a lot of candy from going out there and walking from house to house. But you can get a lot more by jogging from house to house. And if you can sprint, you’ll get the most candy.”

But there is more!

Harbaugh went on to explain that he and the kids prepare by creating a strategy, and like most of the great coaches, he even pushes the boundaries of the rule book.

“The strategy is to run, goes as long as we can, as fast as we can,” Harbaugh told Le Batard. “Then the strategy is having a second costume ready. Once you’ve hit every house in the neighbourhood, you want to come home and change into a secondary costume and go back and hit all the houses again.

While that story is great in and of itself, the best part is when Le Batard asked Harbaugh if he could come up with an example of “something more ridiculous than that” in his family.

“I don’t look at it as ridiculous at all, in any form or fashion” Harbaugh answered.

That’s right. Teaching his kids how to “win” the most candy on Halloween is just par for the course in Harbaugh’s world.

Harbaugh has three children with his wife Amy and he has three children from a previous marriage.

Here is the video:





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.