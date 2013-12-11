Jim Harbaugh Now Wears Cleats During Games And It May Actually Help The 49ers

San Francisco 49ers head coach Jim Harbaugh made an unusual change to his game-day attire earlier this season when he started wearing cleats during games. It turns out there is a perfectly logical reason and it might actually help the 49ers win games.

The switch came after the 49ers played the Titans and Harbaugh tried to break up a fight late in the game according to Eric Branch of SFGate.com. Harbaugh was quickly pushed away from the pile because he was unable to get any traction with his shoes. Harbaugh said he “didn’t want to be in that situation again.”

Every coach understands the importance of keeping his players from receiving 15-yard penalties or even being ejected. Harbaugh, and his attention to detail, are not going to risk losing a game because of a dumb penalty if his shoes can help prevent it.

It also doesn’t hurt that the 49ers are now 4-0 in games in which Harbaugh wears cleats.

