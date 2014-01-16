Here's 49ers Coach Jim Harbaugh Buying $US8 Khakis In Bulk At Walmart

Earlier today Jim Harbaugh’s wife Sarah went on a radio show in San Francisco and disowned her husband’s fashion choices.

She said that he buys $US8 pleated khakis at Walmart, and she has nothing to do with it.

Now, thanks to the power of the Internet, we have photo evidence of Harbaugh buying pants in bulk at an Indianapolis-area Walmart.

Twitter user @Matt_5_9 says he took this picture back in February during the NFL Combine. He posted it on Facebook at the time, but now it has real resonance.

Amazing:

@gabezal saw your story about jims khakis. February 2013. At Wal-Mart in Indy. Are those khakis Jim? pic.twitter.com/N4G1MzidIz

— Austin (@Matt_5_9) January 15, 2014

Here are the pleated pants in action:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.