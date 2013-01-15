Jim Harbaugh Brushed Off A Reporter's Attempts To Ask About Stanford Recruiting RG3

As we inch closer to the Super Bowl it is that time of year when reporters will be looking for any and every possible angle for a story. And if a reporter can’t land one-on-one time with their subject, they will often use press conferences as opportunity get their questions answered.



But for many, like 49ers coach Jim Harbaugh, press conferences should be used solely for discussing items that are presently relevant. And one reporter learned that lesson the hard way when he tried to ask Harbaugh about his recruitment of Robert Griffin III to Stanford and the type of offence he would have run if RG3 did commit to the Cardinal.

It wasn’t the worst brush-off ever. But considering Harbaugh’s reputation as a less-than-cordial fellow, the reporter shouldn’t have been surprised (video via ESPN and Comcast Sportsnet)…

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

