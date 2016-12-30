Jim Harbaugh has awkward exchange with a reporter after puzzling question about Michigan players seeing bikinis

University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh had an unusual finish to his press conference before Friday’s Orange Bowl between Michigan and Florida State.

After declaring his love for oranges — “I’ll fight anyone who doesn’t like mandarin oranges. I find oranges to be very refreshing” — Harbaugh then had an awkward exchange with a reporter asking about girls in bikinis.

The reporter seemingly wanted to tie the Orange Bowl (in Miami, Florida) to Michigan players going to the beach to see girls in bikinis. Harbaugh refused to play along, repeating “I don’t know anything about that.”

Here’s the transcript, via Deadspin:

Q. I want to get your thoughts on this because you have mentioned that the fun is in the football work and the team unity with the guys being down here with the practicing and everything, but your players are a little disappointed they haven’t seen any bikinis. I’d like to get your thoughts on that. JIM HARBAUGH: I don’t have any thoughts on that. Q. They would like to see some bikinis before they leave. JIM HARBAUGH: I don’t know about that. I don’t know anything about that. I don’t know what you’re talking about. Q. See the beach. JIM HARBAUGH: I do not know what you’re talking about. Q. The beach, the bikinis. JIM HARBAUGH: Yeah. I don’t know anything about that. Q. Not on the itinerary? JIM HARBAUGH: Don’t know what you’re talking about.

Watch the strange exchange below:

How to end a press conference Ask Jim Harbaugh if his players can go to the beach to see bikinis#Awkward #OrangeBowl #Michigan @SpeedoUSA pic.twitter.com/GvXFHzs4ia

— Brian Chojnacki (@BroadcastingBri) December 29, 2016

