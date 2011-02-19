Reporter Jim grey "Removed" From Golf Channel Coverage After Argument With Dustin Johnson's Caddie

Photo: ESPN

USAToday reports that controversial announcer/reporter Jim grey was taken off the Golf Channel’s coverage of the Northern Trust Open after getting into a heated argument with the caddie for golfer Dustin Johnson.grey reported on TV that Johnson was assessed a two-stroke penalty for nearly missing his tee time on Thursday, and after the round, he and caddie Bobby Brown got into a “profanity-laced argument.” (Brown took the blame for giving Johnson the wrong tee time.)



The Golf Channel says they removed grey simply to avoid any distractions.

Last fall, grey had another face-to-face with Ryder Cup captain Corey Pavin, and last summer he took a lot of heat for hosting (and getting paid for) “The Decision” with LeBron James.

