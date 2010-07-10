Jim grey: "I Did Not Take One Penny From LeBron James"

As an update to our earlier item, Jim grey is denying that he got paid by LeBron James’ camp for last night’s ESPN interview with the NBA star.



Bloomberg TV reporter Michele Steele tweeted:

grey counters ESPN. Just got off phone w/ grey again: “I did not take one penny from LeBron James or LRMR. ESPN paid for travel and my own expenses. I received a small stipend and the rest went for charity.”

Tip of the hat to The Wrap’s Dylan Stableford for pointing us to the tweet.

