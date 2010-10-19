Jim Grant: Here's Why I Made The Call About "A Barn Burner Of A Recovery"

The ultimate bear on Wall Street – Jim Grant – made a startling bullish call earlier this year that we are going to have “a barn burner of a recovery.”



“That call was plain wrong,” Grant says now.

Watch Grant, editor of the renowned Grant’s Interest Rate Observer, explain the reasoning behind his prediction in this exclusive interview.

