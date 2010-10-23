Jim Grant Grades The Obama Administration, And Gives It An "F"

Jim Grant, editor of the renowned Grant’s Interest Rate Observer, gives the Obama administration a failing grade.



Why?

“For their relentless meddling, for their pretense, for their unpredictability….,” says Grant. “This is an administrations is extremely light in senior personnel, and it shows.”

Ouch.

Check out below the exclusive interview with Grant slamming the administration.

