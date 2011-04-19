Jim Grant: Inflation Will Rise Suddenly And The Fed Will Be Forced To Stop The Party

Inflation is going to rise suddenly, the Fed will be forced to tighten, and everything people are currently speculating on will fall, according to James Grant.



Speaking to Consuela Mack of Wealthtrack, Grant mapped out why he thinks the Federal Reserve’s approach of “creeping inflation” is a long-term threat, and how it ignores what inflation actually is: more money.

It’s an interesting conversation, in which Grant explains how Wal-Mart and Costco are driving prices lower in the U.S., how wage growth is not happening, and how rising prices are hurting those who are seeking what’s cheap.

The interview with Grant begins at 4:00 (via Abnormal Returns).



