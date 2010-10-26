Jim Grant: Nobody Would Return My Calls After I Left Barron's

James Grant, the prominent financial analyst, started Grant’s Interest Rate Observer in the 1980s after years of working for a prominent mainstream publication.



The transition wasn’t easy.

“I came from Barron’s where people were returning my telephone calls, and I innocently assumed that it was because they were were calling me back,” said Grant. “They were actually calling the Dow Jones company.”

“One of the formative adult experiences that every entrepreneur can experience is the phone not ringing.”

Watch below Grant recall his first years as a struggling entrepreneur or click here to watch with transcript.

See Jim Grant’s Full Interview HERE >

Production by Bright Red Pixels.



See Jim Grant’s Full Interview HERE >

Watch Also:

• The Frustrations Of Investing In Japan

• Jim Grant: Here Is Where The Fed Went Wrong

• Are We In A Bond Bubble?

• Jim Grant Answers The Question: Does The U.S. Face A Credit Crisis?

• A QUESTION FOR JIM GRANT: Is America An Empire In Decline?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.