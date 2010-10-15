Jim Grant: The World's Abandonment Of The Dollar Is Happening NOW

Is our nation over-indebted?



Yes, says debt expert Jim Grant, the U.S. debt burden is piling on and is getting even scarier.

Watch Grant, editor of the renowned Grant’s Interest Rate Observer, discuss the how much debt is too much, and why he doesn’t believe Paul Krugman and Niall Ferguson.

Production by Bright Red Pixels.



