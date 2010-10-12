Jim Grant Answers The "Bond Bubble" Question

The question being discussed right know – given the interest rates near historic lows – is if we are in a bond bubble.



Jim Grant, a legendary financial analyst, historian and an expert on Japan, says:

“We had a terrific call on credit instruments in late 2009… but we had not had a good call on Treasuries, and I had come to hate them more and more.”

Check out this exclusive video with Grant, editor of the renowned Grant’s Interest Rate Observer.

