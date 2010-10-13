Jim Grant: Here Is Where The Fed Went Wrong

The Fed’s role has morphed over the decades – at an accelerated pace since Greenspan – from central banking to the role of central planning.



“It [The Fed] is in the business of steering the GDP, and not looking after the currency,” says financial analyst and historian Jim Grant. “In fact, it wants to debase the currency. Extraordinary.”

Check out this exclusive video with Grant, editor of the renowned Grant’s Interest Rate Observer.

See Jim Grant’s Full Interview HERE >

Production by Bright Red Pixels.



See Jim Grant’s Full Interview HERE >

Watch Also:

• A QUESTION FOR JIM GRANT: Is America An Empire In Decline?

• Jim Grant Answers The Question: Does The U.S. Face A Credit Crisis?



• Lessons For Entrepreneurs From Entrepreneurs With Jim Grant Here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.