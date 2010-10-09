A QUESTION FOR JIM GRANT: Is America An Empire In Decline?

Is America an empire in decline? Are we Japan? Is this a lost decade? Will there eventually be morning in America?



We put these questions to Jim Grant, editor of the renowned Grant’s Interest Rate Observer, in this exclusive interview.

See Jim Grant’s Full Interview HERE >

Production by Bright Red Pixels.

See Jim Grant’s Full Interview HERE >

Also Watch Lessons For Entrepreneurs From Entrepreneurs With Jim Grant Here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.