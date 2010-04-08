Jim Grant Eviscerates Greenspan, The Foolish Ayn Rand Acolyte Who Just Wants To Be Loved

Jim Grant of Interest Rate Observer lambasted former Fed Chairman Alan Greenspan on Bloomberg Television for his less than complete testimony in front of today’s Financial Crisis Inquiry Commission hearing.
- 0:15 Greenspan needs to be liked, “He’s just a guy in a business suit”
- 1:03 Greenspan might say he is against central planning, but he actually loves it via setting interest rates
- 3:00 Greenspan seen as a saviour via his rate, encouraged risk
- 3:50 Greenspan came in as Ayn Rand’s acolyte, left as a panderer to power
- 6:25 The way Greenspan thinks is as a theoretical economist, and he disdains those financial thinkers who believe they were right
