NICE -- Ex-CNBC Reporter Caught In The Facebook Smearing Google Scandal Majored In Ethics

Jim Goldman, the ex-CNBC reporter who is currently ensnared in the Facebook-smearing-Google scandal, majored in journalism ethics, Brian Lam at Gizmodo reports.



Specifically, he focused on “Ethics in Political Journalism and Political Philosophy”.

That’s pretty rich considering the mess he’s gotten himself into.

Goldman was allegedly behind a secret whisper campaign from Burson-Marsteller to talk about Google’s privacy failures. It was doing this on Facebook’s behalf.

