Jim Furyk just shot a 58 -- the best score in the 86-year history of the PGA Tour

Michael Cohen/Getty Images Jim Furyk of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the travellers Championship at TPC River Highlands on August 4, 2016 in Cromwell, Connecticut.

Jim Furyk just made history.

The 46-year-old golfer shot a 58 in the final round of the Travellers Championship at the TPC River Highlands, the lowest score for a golfer in the 86-year history of the Professional Golfer’s Association Tour.

6 players had previously shot a 59 since the record was set in 1977, the most recent also being Furyk in the 2013 BMW championship.

Furyk actually had the chance to beat the record by 2 strokes, but missed a putt on the 18th hole that would have given him a 57.

The round did not have a bogey or worse, as Furyk shot 10 birdies, one eagle, and seven pars.

The stunning round, however, put him in only fifth place at -11 for the tournament, 4 strokes behind leader Daniel Berger’s -15.

Check out the video of Furyk’s final putt to seal the historic round from the PGA Tour’s Twitter:

History! Jim Furyk shoots 58! It's the lowest round in PGA TOUR history. Incredible. https://t.co/mzggwHU6tT — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 7, 2016

Furyk also seemed pretty psyched about the achievement on his walk to the clubhouse:

To shoot 58 … what a feeling that must be. pic.twitter.com/MKpc1DphvI

— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 7, 2016

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.