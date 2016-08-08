Jim Furyk just shot a 58 -- the best score in the 86-year history of the PGA Tour

Jim Furyk just made history.
The 46-year-old golfer shot a 58 in the final round of the Travellers Championship at the TPC River Highlands, the lowest score for a golfer in the 86-year history of the Professional Golfer’s Association Tour.
6 players had previously shot a 59 since the record was set in 1977, the most recent also being Furyk in the 2013 BMW championship.
Furyk actually had the chance to beat the record by 2 strokes, but missed a putt on the 18th hole that would have given him a 57.
The round did not have a bogey or worse, as Furyk shot 10 birdies, one eagle, and seven pars.
The stunning round, however, put him in only fifth place at -11 for the tournament, 4 strokes behind leader Daniel Berger’s -15.
Check out the video of Furyk’s final putt to seal the historic round from the PGA Tour’s Twitter:
History!
Jim Furyk shoots 58!
It's the lowest round in PGA TOUR history.
Incredible. https://t.co/mzggwHU6tT
— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 7, 2016
Furyk also seemed pretty psyched about the achievement on his walk to the clubhouse:
To shoot 58 … what a feeling that must be. pic.twitter.com/MKpc1DphvI
— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 7, 2016
