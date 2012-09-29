An American Golfer Hit His Ball Into A Plastic Bag At The Ryder Cup

Jim Furyk and Brandt Snedeker are getting hammered by Rory McIlroy and Graeme McDowell at the Ryder Cup. The European pair is up 3 thru 12.



The low point came when Snedeker hit his approach shot on 11 inside of a plastic bag.

You can barely see it in there:

Photo: ESPN

They marked where the ball landed:

Photo: ESPN

Then they were allowed a free drop:

Photo: ESPN

Since they are playing alternating shot, Furyk hit the drop:

Photo: ESPN

The Americans eventually found their way to the green, but lost the hole:

Photo: ESPN

