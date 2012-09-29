An American Golfer Hit His Ball Into A Plastic Bag At The Ryder Cup

Tony Manfred

Jim Furyk and Brandt Snedeker are getting hammered by Rory McIlroy and Graeme McDowell at the Ryder Cup. The European pair is up 3 thru 12.

The low point came when Snedeker hit his approach shot on 11 inside of a plastic bag.

You can barely see it in there:

jim furyk hits ball into plastic bag

Photo: ESPN

They marked where the ball landed:

jim furyk hits ball into plastic bag

Photo: ESPN

Then they were allowed a free drop:

jim furyk hits ball into plastic bag

Photo: ESPN

Since they are playing alternating shot, Furyk hit the drop:

jim furyk hits ball into plastic bag

Photo: ESPN

The Americans eventually found their way to the green, but lost the hole:

jim furyk hits ball into plastic bag

Photo: ESPN

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.