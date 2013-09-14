Jim Furyk Is Having An Insane Round At The BMW Championship

Jim Furyk is off to an incredible start in the second round of the BMW Championship, shooting a 28 on his first nine holes. He is now 10-under through 12 holes and has a good shot to tie or break the PGA Tour record for lowest round ever.

Furyk had six birdies and an eagle on the first nine holes to open 8-under for the round. He needed just nine putts on the first nine holes.

The PGA Tour record for lowest score in a round is 59, which has happened five times.

Follow along here for updates…

3:40 – Furyk birdied the second hole (he started on the back-9) and is now 9-under through 11 holes. He needs to get to 12-under to shoot 59.

4:00 – Furyk just sank a long putt on the third hole and is now 10-under through 12 holes. He just needs to go 2-under on the final six holes to shoot 59. Here is the putt…



– Furyk is in a zone now. His approach shot on the fourth hole left him with this short putt to go 11-under through 13 holes. He made the putt and now needs just one more birdie on the final five holes to shoot 59. If he goes 2-under he will become the first to ever shoot 58 in a PGA Tour event…– Furyk 3-putted the fifth hole for a bogey. He now needs two birdies on the final four holes to shoot a 59. He did birdie the seventh hole in the first round and the eighth hole is a par-5. So he still has a shot.

4:49 – Furyk 2-putted for par on the sixth hole. He still needs two birdies on the final three holes. However, the seventh and eighth holes have been the second and third easiest holes on the course today.

