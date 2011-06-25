D.C. Reporter Gets Arrested For Recording At A Public Meeting

Reason.tv producer Jim Epstein was arrested for filming a fellow journalist’s arrest at a Washington, D.C. Taxi Commission meeting Wednesday.



According to Epstein’s account, he witnessed journalist Pete Tucker take a still photo of the proceedings with his camera phone. When Tucker was placed under arrest for taking the picture, the crowd reacted, Epstein broke out his iPhone and recorded Tucker getting hand-cuffed.

Epstein details what happened next:

A few minutes later, as I was attempting to leave the building, I overheard the female officer who had arrested Tucker promise a woman, who I presumed to be an employee of the Taxi Commission, that she would confiscate my phone. Reason intern Kyle Blaine, overheard her say, “Do you want his phone? I can get his phone.”

(The woman who was given assurances by the officer that she could have my phone can be seen at the end of the video telling me, “You do not have permission to record this!”)

Heading out the door Epstein ignored warnings to stop and “stay put” and was surrounded by officers. When he tried to get the attention of a group of nearby cab drivers, Epstein was arrested.

He spent five hours in a basement holding cell, until a Reason.tv attorney posted his bond. He and Tucker are charged with disorderly conduct and unlawful entry and can be sentenced to nine months in jail and $1,250 in fines.

Check out their conduct in the video below at the PUBLIC meeting.

