Former Employee Sucker Punches Jim Dunning: "He Blew Smoke Up Everyone's A$$"

Wow: A big fight just broke out between Rich Blake and his former boss, Jim Dunning.



Dunning, a former Ziff-Davis CEO and private-equity honcho, once owned Doubledown Media (the company no longer exists), where Blake apparently had a hell of a time working.

First read, then count these ridiculous insults.

From HedgeWorld, via DailyIntel:

Dunning, the diminutive private equity mogul who after becoming involved as owner (buying much of Magnus Greaves’ stake) would come by the office once every few weeks to blow smoke up all of our asses. Patronizing to an almost Monty Python-like point of absurdity, Dunning was convinced that he was building a company that would one day be valued at $1 billion dollars or more, hence the ill-fated launch — with no staff — of Dealmaker, billed as Trader Monthly for bankers, and the doomed acquisition of Private Air, and the royal debacle that was the launch of a single doomed issue of the Players Club with top-shelf collaborator Lenny Dykstra.

To me, Dunning was like G.E. Smith, the showy, blues-guitar-styling musical director of Saturday Night Live. For those who recall watching SNL in the ’90s, Smith would come on before and after commercials, simply to fill some space, busting out some seemingly amazing but in actuality ballachingly indulgent solo, commanding respect without it ever being clear why exactly he should.

That’s eleven insanely rude insults. Count ’em:

Diminutive

Blower of arse smoke

Patronizing

Absurd

Wrongly convinced that he was building a $1 billion+ company

That he “poorly launched Dealmaker without any staff”

That he made a horrible decision to acquire Private Air

Showy

Space-filler

Ball-achingly indulgent

Commander of undue respect

What the…

All we’re saying is consider the source. There has to be another side to this story. Look at the photo. He doesn’t look that bad.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.