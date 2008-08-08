Jim Dolan Buttering Up Cablevision (CVC) Investors

Pali Research analyst Rich Greenfield, who seems to have stopped fixating on Time Warner (TWX) so he can obsess about Cablevision (CVC), reports that Jim Dolan is setting up meetings with his 20 biggest shareholders next week (reg required). That means Jim is getting ready to do…something, Rich says. Also, he’d like an invite.



Cablevision has continually declined to meet with investors and analysts since the Dolan family began its go-private attempts a couple of years ago. While the Dolan family has chosen to selectively meet with only its top shareholders next week, we hope they will include a broader audience (including ourselves, as we have asked for a meeting) in the near-future, given how long it has been since Mr. Dolan has sat down with investors/analysts and how significant the impact of capital structure changes under consideration could have on CVC shares.

See Also: Cablevision: We’re Looking At “Alternatives”. Goldman: Like What?

Cablevision Selling Rainbow Cable Network Group Again?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.