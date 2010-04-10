Bond Trader Sets Up A Website To Bail Out Greece For "A Giggle"

At first glance, a London bond trader’s charity website, “Save Greece,” looks like it might be a serious cause. The donations go to Oxfam and he’s trying to raise £100 million, but then you start to read how asks for donations.



“Please think of the poor people who have lived beyond their means for the last 10 years and are now struggling to pay their bills,” he writes, “as they avoid their taxes and then blame evil speculators.”

Sure enough, his concept is a bit in jest.

“I set it up as a bit of a giggle on a quiet Friday morning but then people started donating money, which is great,” says Jim Croft, who works for Standard Bank in London, told Reuters. “It all goes to charity in the end, so that’s good.”

He also reminds everyone – “Please donate in pounds as all Euro payments will soon be subject to a 50% haircut.”

Reactions from donors so far have been very positive. From the comments section:

“with friends like u, who needs the IMF” – greek workers against taxes

“i think we need a few more zeros up there” – peter allem

“I would have donated more, but I can’t get any of my money out of NBG or Alpha Bank…” – Greek Taxpayers Alliance

“Doing God’s work – Can I arrange a SWAP?” – Lloyd B

“I wish Blankfein hadn’t given him my mobile number: how many times do I have to tell Christodoulou I don’t want any of his sovereign confetti?”- Zhou Xioachaun

He’s only raised .000415% of his target £100 million, so help a trader (and a country) out! Real names are (obviously – see above) not required so you can have a little fun in the comments if you donate. All donations go to Oxfam.

(Via the Telegraph.)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.