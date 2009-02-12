Save Us, Jim Cramer, You're Our Only Hope!

There’s a time and place for everything, and what the country needs more than anything right now is Jim Cramer.

Specifically, the country needs another screaming tirade in which Cramer rants about how:

TIM GEITHNER AND BARACK OBAMA DON’T GET IT!

THE BANKS ARE INSOLVENT. YOU CAN’T FIX INSOLVENT BANKS BY STUFFING YOUR HEADS IN THE SAND! YOU CAN’T FIX INSOLVENT BANKS BY SCREWING TAXPAYERS! YOU CAN’T FIX INSOLVENT BANKS BY TALKING ABOUT HONESTY AND CLARITY WHILE REFUSING TO ACKNOWLEDGE REALITY!

TAKE THE BANKS OVER AND BREAK THEM UP! FIRE KEN LEWIS! FIRE VIKRAM PANDIT! STOP SUCKING UP TO WALL STREET! PULL YOUR WIMPY INDECISIVE HEADS OUT OF THE SAND!

YOU HAVE NO IDEA HOW BAD IT IS OUT THERE!!!

How about it, Jim?





