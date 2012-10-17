Jim Cramer Totally Flipped Out When Vikram Pandit Resigned

CNBC’s “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer totally flipped out this morning on the phone with “Squawk Box” over Vikram Pandit’s and resignation as CEO of Citigroup. John P. Havens also stepped down as president and COO



“These are total stand up guys. Havens is a total stand up guy. I have no idea what’s going on here. This is major and something is very wrong…”

He continued: “He’s really turned the company around. The guy inherited a total joke company. It had been destroyed. It had been destroyed and he resurrected it. It’s shocking…”

Check it out below: [via ValueWalk]



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.