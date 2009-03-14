Jim Cramer Video Game: Crashteroids

The clever fellows over at The Big Money have put together a great time-waster: a Jim Cramer video game. It works like the game Asteroids, except that instead of a spaceship you are controlling Jim Cramer’s head. Click here to play.

The role of the asteroids is played by Jon Stewart, Fox business, the Bear market, Barron’s and our very own Henry Blodget, who once called Cramer “a chair-throwing, self-aggrandizing clown.”

By the way, why is there so much about asteroids on Clusterstock today? Is this a weird coincidence or a premonition of doom?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.