JIM CRAMER: 'TheStreet.com Is Really In Turmoil'

During the annual Harvard Crimson alumni lunch this weekend, CNBC’s “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer, who co-founded and served as chairman of TheStreet.com, said the site he started is in “turmoil“, according to the FutureofCapitalism.com. [via TalkingBizNews]



From FutureofCapitalism.com:

In addition to his work at CNBC, Mr. Cramer also works at thestreet.com, which he described as “really in turmoil.” Although he said “the web won” over television, he said the web-based journalism business is tough. “Every year your ad rates go down,” he said.

