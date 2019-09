On Twitter, Jim Cramer taunts Nouriel Roubini, on the occasion of the strong global rally we’re seeing.



Where is Nouriel? Well actually he’s in Taipei, warning about contagion risk in Portugal and Spain.

Here’s a picture he put up from his hotel room on Twitter:

