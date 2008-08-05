Jim Cramer's Cute Voicemail Message

We’ve been enjoying Cityfile‘s occasional posts of the answering machine messages for notable New Yorkers. And our interest was piqued when we saw that today’s voicemail recording was from Jim Cramer. “What sort of Cramer-esque message does he leave for callers?” we wondered.



It turns out the message isn’t angry: It’s adorable and amusing: a bilingual greeting and farewell, presumably from one of Jim’s kids.

We’ve always heard that Cramer was devoted dad, and hats off to him for that.

