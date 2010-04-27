Jim Cramer Predicts A $2-3 Billion Fine Against Goldman, Senior Management May Be Fired

On Morning Joe this morning, ex-Goldmanite Jim Cramer predicted Goldman would have to pay the largest fine in history (ballpark $2-3 billion) because of the charges brought against the firm by the SEC.
“In order to end this, if it’s a settlement, they will have to pay the largest fine in history,” said Cramer.
His predictions: “$2 Billion, $3 billion [fine] and management may not stay.”
Watch the video:
