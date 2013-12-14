You Have To Watch This Epic Speech From Jim Cramer On How The Hot Tech Stocks Are Driving People Crazy

Our words won’t do justice to the brilliance that is Jim Cramer, but we’ll give you a short summation of what you’ll see in the video.

Cramer goes off on the state of the hot tech stocks that are confounding some investors, and a lot of executives at traditional rivals.

He talks about Amazon, Tesla, Netflix, and Twitter. Essentially, he says executives don’t get why their stocks are on fire. Amazon is making no money. Tesla sells 25,000 cars in a year, while Ford sells that in a day. Netflix, meanwhile, is still beholden to big TV and cable companies. And Twitter, well, Twitter makes no money and its valuation is getting out of control.

Cramer just says this is how it is, and seems to suggest these great consumer brands are able to attract great consumer investor interest, and this could be the new normal for investment.

Eventually this could change. People can fall out of love with these companies. But who knows when that’s going to happen. And people betting against the consumer love for these brands have been losing money.

Watch the video with the sound on to see a true maestro rip through an incredible speech on the state of tech stocks.

(Via: Drudge Report, where this is the leading story.)

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.