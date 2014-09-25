Jim Cramer Has Finally Had Enough Of Fed-Haters Like Kyle Bass

CNBC’s Jim Cramer has had it with Fed haters.

On Wednesday morning, Kyle Bass of Hayman Capital, a noted bear on central bank policy in the US and Japan, appeared on CNBC’s Squawk Box.

Among other topics, Bass talked a bit about the Fed’s benchmark interest rate, which is currently pegged at 0%-0.25%. Bass said it’s possible that rates never get back to “normal,” which he sees as around 4%.

The maths behind raising rates, however, is a bit daunting for the federal government, with Bass saying that for every 1% the Fed raises overnight rates, the cost for the US government to service its debt increases $US150 billion.

Following these comments, Cramer took to Twitter, firing off a series of tweets venting a bit about Fed haters, hedge funds, and the idea that no matter what the Fed does, some people will always think it’s wrong.

The fabled “Fed Fund Rates should be at 4%” rap from Kyle Bass, like Stan Druckenmiller. Instant recession if we did this. @SquawkCNBC

— Jim Cramer (@jimcramer) September 24, 2014

I have heard endless hedge fund negatives about whatever the fed does. I find it tiresome but it is just the way it is.

— Jim Cramer (@jimcramer) September 24, 2014

More usual stuff from hedge funds: Fed’s stupid policies, Bernanke didn’t do any good. Hello? we would be in a Great Depression

— Jim Cramer (@jimcramer) September 24, 2014

I am simply tired of wealthy hedge fund managers telling us that the good guys in government were fools. Bernanke is a hero, not a goat

— Jim Cramer (@jimcramer) September 24, 2014

One last thought: no hedge fund manager is ever wrong. Ever. They are all brilliant and rich and always right. I should go back to the biz.

— Jim Cramer (@jimcramer) September 24, 2014

All I am asking is why everyone blames the Fed for everything–but it is the President/ Congress that’s the problem.. Fed doin’ its best

— Jim Cramer (@jimcramer) September 24, 2014

Cramer is always animated on Twitter, and of course on the air.

But it’s unclear why Bass’ comments really got Cramer going: is there something else about the Fed-haters that’s eating Jim Cramer?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.