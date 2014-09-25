Jim Cramer Has Finally Had Enough Of Fed-Haters Like Kyle Bass

Myles Udland
Jim CramerScreenshotJim Cramer.

CNBC’s Jim Cramer has had it with Fed haters.

On Wednesday morning, Kyle Bass of Hayman Capital, a noted bear on central bank policy in the US and Japan, appeared on CNBC’s Squawk Box.

Among other topics, Bass talked a bit about the Fed’s benchmark interest rate, which is currently pegged at 0%-0.25%. Bass said it’s possible that rates never get back to “normal,” which he sees as around 4%. 

The maths behind raising rates, however, is a bit daunting for the federal government, with Bass saying that for every 1% the Fed raises overnight rates, the cost for the US government to service its debt increases $US150 billion. 

Following these comments, Cramer took to Twitter, firing off a series of tweets venting a bit about Fed haters, hedge funds, and the idea that no matter what the Fed does, some people will always think it’s wrong.

Cramer is always animated on Twitter, and of course on the air.

But it’s unclear why Bass’ comments really got Cramer going: is there something else about the Fed-haters that’s eating Jim Cramer?

