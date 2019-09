Jim Cramer: If You Don't Buy Google (GOOG) You're As Stupid As Bricks And Plywood

Transcript courtesy CNBC:



THERE’S ONE STOCK I’VE CHAMPIONED MORE THAN ANY OTHER SINCE BECOMING A TV PERSONALITY THAT STOCK IS GOOGLE. I CALLED THIS A BUY FROM THE MOMENT

IT CAME PUBLIC. I SAID IT WOULD BE A TRIPLE.I WAS COMPLETELY WRONG. IT

WAS UP A SEVEN-FOLDER.

MY RECORD ON GOOGLE WASN’T PERFECT BUT NOW WHEN I

SAY IT’S TIME TO BUY THIS ONE AND YES, HAND OVER FIST. IT’S PROBABLY A

GOOD IDEA TO LISTEN UP AND LISTEN GOOD.

GOOGLE GOT CREAMED AFTER ITS SO-CALLED BAD QUARTER BACK ON JULY 17th, I THOUGHT THE DECLINE WAS STUPID. I WOULD DECLARE IT TO BE AS STUPID AS BRICKS OR PLYWOOD. BECAUSE OF THESE PANICKERS, YOU CAN PICK IT UP FOR ABOUT 500 BUCKS A SHARE. THAT’S A STEAL. TECH IS NOW BACK IN favour. THANKS TO A DECLINE OF OIL,

AND THE TRIUMPH OF DEFLATION OVER INFLATION THIS WAS A STUPID SELL OFF

FOR USAT FANS.

THE BEARS READ THE QUARTER THE WAY THEY WANT TO. AND NOW THE STOCK IS TRADING AT 20 TIMES MY FORWARD EARNING ESTIMATES DESPITE TORRID 30% LONG-TERM GROWTH RATE.

