Jim Cramer Says Obama's Speech "Is A Hit... For Stocks"

You’re going to hear this a lot today if the rally continues, but here it is from the man himself. Jim Cramer tweets: “Early returns–speech is a hit.. for stocks.. Maybe not with core Obama base.. but with the S&P which is where i come in/out”



Currently every major market in Asia and Europe is up, except for the Nikkei.

Cramer’s take last night: “Hmmm, lots to buy!”

