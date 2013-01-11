Jim Cramer: Obama Is Going To Obliterate Romney In A Historic Landslide

The Washington Post asked a bunch of pundits/gurus/big-names for their electoral predictions.



There’s a big list of folks, and almost all see Obama winning.

Among the names on the list. Jim Cramer, who has a SUPER aggressive Obama call.

Whereas most folks see Obama just moderately getting over the 270 mark, he sees Obama winning 440 electoral votes, with 55% of the vote.

Photo: Washington Post

UPDATE: We were wondering what a 440 to 96 map would even look like.

National Journal’s Jim Tankersely came up with one using CNN’s interactive map.

Photo: CNN

