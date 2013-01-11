Jim Cramer: Obama Is Going To Obliterate Romney In A Historic Landslide

The Washington Post asked a bunch of pundits/gurus/big-names for their electoral predictions.
There’s a big list of folks, and almost all see Obama winning.
Among the names on the list. Jim Cramer, who has a SUPER aggressive Obama call.
Whereas most folks see Obama just moderately getting over the 270 mark, he sees Obama winning 440 electoral votes, with 55% of the vote.
Photo: Washington Post
UPDATE: We were wondering what a 440 to 96 map would even look like.
National Journal’s Jim Tankersely came up with one using CNN’s interactive map.
Photo: CNN
