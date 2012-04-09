JIM CRAMER: Don't Panic

With an underwhelming jobs report on Friday, which followed three straight down days by the Dow, it is easy for the “bulls” to worry and back off of their long investments.



Jim Cramer doesn’t think this is the strategy right now. Going back to basics and finding out which stocks you like and which you don’t is what Cramer recommends. Rather than having an outwardly bullish or bearish outlook and investing in that manner, it appears that Cramer would rather have you figure out what looks good and what looks bad, and then make your decisions. He certainly does not recommend that you panic, as it is “a real sucker’s game,” in his words.

Photo: Jim Cramer

