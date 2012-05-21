JIM CRAMER: I'm Predicting Bank Runs In Spain And Italy In The Next Few Weeks

Jim Cramer was a guest on Meet The Press this morning.



This clip, wherein he’s asked by host David Gregory about the ramifications of Europe certainly got people’s attentions.

His response on what’s going on: “I’m predicting bank runs in Spain and Italy in the next few weeks. Without coordinated policy there will be financial anarchy.”



