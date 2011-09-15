Jim Cramer: "If Geithner Gets To Be Treasury Secretary We Are Kaput"

Photo: Wikipedia

As if one admittedly market manipulating clown interviewing another admittedly tax challenged clown is not the biggest time waster in the world, here is an actual moment of honesty from at least one of the clowns (the other one should be completely ignored: after all it was him who said that there is no chance the US will be downgraded three months before it was… why anyone listens to this pathologically wrong liar is beyond us).So… without further ado here is Cramer’s 2008 rant on Tim Geithner:



“If Tim Geithner, the much praised and ballyhooed NY Fed Chairman gets to be Obama’s Treasury secretary, and he looks like a shoo in for the job, let me just tell you something, we are done, we are kaput, we are finished, we are completely and royally hosed as a nation…

Geithner should be facing a senate investigation, not a senate confirmation… I am predicting he will be a total disaster as he has been as a New York Fed Chairman. Please I am beginning you: don’t hire Tim Geithner, he is an academic and all he has going for him is that he is a democrat“

For once we agree with at least one of the two clowns.



So for those who want to know what is actually going to happen, here is what Geithner is saying today, courtesy of Bloomberg. The truth will be diametrically the opposite of everything Geithner has just said.

GEITHNER SAYS EUROPE IN THREE YEARS WILL BE ‘ABSOLUTELY ALIVE’

GEITHNER: GROWTH WILL BE WEAKER WITHOUT OBAMA JOBS PLAN

GEITHNER SAYS OBAMA PLAN WILL MAKE U.S. ECONOMY STRONGER

GEITHNER SAYS ‘OVERWHELMING FORCE’ NEEDED TO SOLVE ECO CRISIS

GEITHNER SAYS ‘WE HAVE WEAKER GROWTH THAN WE THOUGHT’ IN U.S.

GEITHNER SEES POLITICAL DYSFUNCTION IN U.S., EUROPE

GEITHNER SAYS U.S. HAS ‘HUGE INTEREST’ IN EUROPE RECOVERY

GEITHNER SAYS EUROPE HAS TERRIBLE GROWTH PROBLEM

GEITHNER SAYS EUROPE ‘GOING TO HAVE TO DO MORE’

GEITHNER SAYS EUROPE HAS TRADITION OF ‘INDULGENCE’

GEITHNER SAYS U.S. FINANCIAL SYSTEM STRONGER

GEITHNER SAYS U.S. HAS ‘BIG INTEREST’ IN HELPING EUROPE

GEITHNER SAYS OBAMA JOBS PLAN ‘ABSOLUTELY’ NOT DEAD ON ARRIVAL

GEITHNER URGES ‘MODEST CHANGES’ IN TAX BENEFITS

GEITHNER URGES AVOIDING OBSTACLES TO HEDGING RISK

GEITHNER SAYS REPATRIATING PROFITS PART OF CORPORATE TAX REFORM

GEITHNER SAYS GREECE MUST BE SUPPORTED WITH MONEY

This post originaly appeared at Zero Hedge.

