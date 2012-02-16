Jim Cramer: I Don't Like Google Or Amazon's Prospects Right Now

This post originally appeared at TheStreet.



The moves in Amazon and Google do not make sense to me.

These two companies disappointed and disappointed badly to me. They didn’t deliver what we thought they would, but more importantly they didn’t deliver the guidance we expected.

Now what’s happening to them? They are creeping right back up, headed back to where they were before the huge misses.

I struggle over these moves because, if anything, things have only gotten worse for them.

Read the rest of the story at The Street >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.