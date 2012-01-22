Jim Cramer Goes On Twitter Tirade, Blasting Corruption And How Little Taxes In Hedge Funders Pay

Jim Cramer just blasted out a string of angry tweets in regards to the taxes that hedge funders pay.



Photo: Jim Cramer, Twitter

Cramer’s anger on this subject follows on the heels of an even more unlikely critic of tax loopholes: Rupert Murdoch also took to twitter to complain of the low tax rates paid by PE folk.

This is obviously a re-emerging issue, and those who benefit from low carried interest tax rates can’t be happy that Mitt Romney is now making this issue such a big deal again, and that he (and others in the industry) are getting raked over the coals by such establishment folks as Cramer and Murdoch.

